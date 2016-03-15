Carpinteria Squeaks Out Tennis Win Over Oxnard

Tennis

The doubles team of Bryan Taira and Myles Morgan pulled out a dramatic 7-5 win in the last match and Sam Truax and Jacob Ascencio went undefeated to lift Carpinteria to a non-league tennis win over Oxnard on total games Tuesday. The Warriors prevailed 67-64 after the teams were tied 9-9 in sets.

"We knew going in it was going to be a tight match and that games would matter so we were prepared for that," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "But being prepared and actually performing can sometimes take different paths. But I was really proud of the boys for handling the pressure of the situation."

No. 3 Jeremy Saito won the only singles points for Carpinteria, "but Jacques Jougla and Franky Hall picked up six very important games in their singles efforts," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 2-5 overall.

