Carpinteria Starts Tennis Season With a Close Victory

Tennis

Carpinteria opened its boys tennis season with a tight win against Pacifica on Thursday, taking the match on total games, 69-66, after the teams tied 9-9 in sets.

Jeremy Saito dropped only two games on the day while sweeping his three sets and the doubles team of Kirby Zapata and Cameron Gralewski went 3-0.

"Kirby and Cameron have never played together before but they looked solid," coach Charles Bryant said. "They had great movement at the net and did a great job of putting away their volleys and overheads."

On Saito: "He looked great out there," Bryant said. "He played smart and adjusted well to the windy conditions."