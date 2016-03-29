Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria State Beach Awarded Grant Funds for Dune Restoration

By Hillary Blackerby for the Office of Assemblymember Das Williams | March 29, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The California Natural Resources Agency has announced awarding grant funds of $203,862 to the California State Parks system for the Carpinteria State Beach Dune Restoration Project.

This project is part of an $8.2 million in funding for twenty one Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation (EEM) projects statewide. 

EEM provides grants to local, state and federal governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations for projects to mitigate environmental impacts caused by new or modified state transportation facilities. Money for the grants comes from fuel taxes distributed to the Natural Resources Agency by Caltrans.

This money will be used in the Carpinteria State Beach dunes to remove invasive species and replace them with native vegetation. The project also includes improvement to public access and education by developing an accessible beach boardwalk with interpretive elements.

“I am pleased to see Carpinteria State Beach receive vital EEM funds to assist with restoring the dunes at this treasured spot,” said Assemblymember Das Williams. “The ‘World’s Safest Beach’ is a popular family destination, and it deserves the finest environmental stewardship.”

“Investment in these projects will help California preserve and protect natural resources while mitigating the negative impacts of vital transportation infrastructure,” said California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird. “The projects funded represent an impressive level of hard work and commitment by many people.”

The Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Program encourages projects that produce multiple benefits that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and risks associated with climate change and demonstrate collaboration with local, state and community entities to protect and conserve natural resources.

Hillary Blackerby works for the Office of Assemblymember Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 