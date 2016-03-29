Carpinteria State Beach Awarded Grant Funds for Dune Restoration

The California Natural Resources Agency has announced awarding grant funds of $203,862 to the California State Parks system for the Carpinteria State Beach Dune Restoration Project.

This project is part of an $8.2 million in funding for twenty one Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation (EEM) projects statewide.

EEM provides grants to local, state and federal governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations for projects to mitigate environmental impacts caused by new or modified state transportation facilities. Money for the grants comes from fuel taxes distributed to the Natural Resources Agency by Caltrans.

This money will be used in the Carpinteria State Beach dunes to remove invasive species and replace them with native vegetation. The project also includes improvement to public access and education by developing an accessible beach boardwalk with interpretive elements.

“I am pleased to see Carpinteria State Beach receive vital EEM funds to assist with restoring the dunes at this treasured spot,” said Assemblymember Das Williams. “The ‘World’s Safest Beach’ is a popular family destination, and it deserves the finest environmental stewardship.”

“Investment in these projects will help California preserve and protect natural resources while mitigating the negative impacts of vital transportation infrastructure,” said California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird. “The projects funded represent an impressive level of hard work and commitment by many people.”

The Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation Program encourages projects that produce multiple benefits that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and risks associated with climate change and demonstrate collaboration with local, state and community entities to protect and conserve natural resources.

— Hillary Blackerby works for the Office of Assemblymember Das Williams.