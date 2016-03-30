Carpinteria State Beach Receives Grant for Dune Restoration Project

Carpinteria State Beach won a dune-restoration project grant of more than $200,000 from the California Natural Resources Agency, part of the $8.2 million the agency is providing to local, state and federal agencies and nonprofits for environmental projects.

Foot traffic across the sand has degraded the dunes and allowed water to get through, according to Nat Cox, a senior environmental scientist at the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

An 850-foot boardwalk will give beach-goers a pathway that does not take them through the dunes, which protect the land behind them from storm surges and flood waters, he said.

The materials and staff time required to construct the Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant boardwalk are covered by the $203,863 grant, which was awarded earlier this month.

The California Conservation Corps will be working alongside the state parks department to complete the project, Cox said.

Dunes, which are effectively piles of wind-blown sand, are liable to shift or erode due to wind, water, and human action, and serve as natural buffers between the ocean and the land behind them.

After the boardwalk’s construction, slated for this fall and winter, the project will turn its attention to restoring native plant species, which help stabilize and preserve the dunes with their roots, according to Cox.

As development at Carpinteria State Beach transitions into the dune restoration stage, renovations to the beach’s visitor center, which include the addition of interactive exhibits, will be finishing up.

According to the Natural Resources Agency, the $370,640 renovation, paid for with funds from 2006’s Proposition 84, is expected to be completed at the end of June.

The visitor center and the dune and plant restorations are a part of a larger, $3-million development project at the beach funded predominantly by a one-time grant from the Parks Department’s Nature Education Facilities Program.

Beyond the South Coast, the Natural Resources Agency is funding 20 other Environmental Enhancement and Mitigation projects around the state that are intended to “mitigate environmental impacts caused by new or modified state transportation facilities,” according to an agency statement.

Other EEM projects were funded in Joshua Tree National Park, the Redwoods, and San Luis Obispo’s Irish Hills Natural Reserve, which is receiving half a million dollars.

The money for the grants comes from fuel taxes provided by Caltrans.

