Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 9 , 2019, 12:29 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Carpinteria Steals a Win From Fillmore, 2-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 8, 2019 | 8:24 p.m.

Carpinteria executed a delayed double steal and scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat Fillmore 2-1 in a Citrus Coast League baseball game at Fillmore on Friday.

Freshman Hunter Garcia hit a pop up into the breezy sky and it fell between first and second base, allowing Miles Souza to score from second base with the winning run.

Souza, pitching in relief of starter Chase Mayer, induced a ground ball with a runner at second base for the final out.

"We played well enough as a group to win," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Though hits were scarce against a good pitcher, we went deep enough in counts in the early innings to force the late change."

The Warriors (4-1, 3-1 in CCL) scored the tying and winning runs off Emanuel Avila, who relieved Flashes' ace Augustin Osegueda in the seventh.

Fillmore fell to 7-2 and 3-1 in league.

Down 1-0, the Warriors had Anders Johnson on third base and Miles Souza at first with two outs. On the first pitch from Avila, they executed a delayed double steal, and Johnson scored the tying run.

Jacob Macias was hit by a pitch and Garcia followed with his RBI pop fly.

Mayer was efficient through five innings scattering six hits, walking two and striking out three while using just 56 pitches. 

Souza picked up the win as he tossed the final two frames of scoreless ball and gave up just one hit while inducing five ground balls.

"The defense made some really good plays to back yet another good pitching effort." Cooney said. "Executing a first-and-third play at the end of the game proved to be a big deal.  I'm not sure whether the Ides of March showed up early for the Flashes or the Warriors benefitted from some Irish luck, but I do know that it was an important win."

The Warriors continue Citrus Coast League play on Monday with a rain make-up game at home against Malibu.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 