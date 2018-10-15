Carpinteria Steps Up in Competition, Falls to Thacher

Tennis

Carpinteria dropped a 14-4 non-league tennis match to a strong Thacher team on Monday.

"We had to be on our toes and play at a high level which I think we started to do towards the end of the second round and into the third round," coach Charles Bryant said. "I don't think we were caught off guard at the start of the first round but it was more of us having to quickly adapt to a level we have not seen in a while. But I was happy with our adjustments and how quickly we started to rise to that higher level."

The doubles team of Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo went 1-2 and came close to pulling out another win but lost in the tiebreak against the Thacher's No, 1 team, 7-6 (6).

Karla Marin paired with Jessica Santillan for the first time and went 1-1 together.

In singles, Emma Lapidus and Josie Gordon each won sets.

Carpinteria (15-6) returns to Citrus Coast League play on Tuesday against Nordhoff.

