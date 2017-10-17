Carpinteria Still Can’t Find First League Win, Loses to Malibu

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team fell to Malibu 11-7 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Tuesday to drop to 0-9 on the year in league play.

Jessica Lord and Sydney Endow each won two sets in singles play, earning wins against players that defeated them in the teams previous matchup.

In doubles, Amy Perez and Karla Marin won two sets after falling to the Sharks No. 1 team.

"They really took over the next two sets with some consistent play at the baseline and some aggressive play at the net," explained Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

Lexi Persoon and Vicky Delk came back from a 1-4 deficit to win the Warriors (6-12, 0-9) final point of the match.

"I have enjoyed coaching this team and we were just a little snakebit with all of our untimely (and lengthy) injuries," said Bryant. "But I am also proud of how well we rose up and continued to battle, especially after our injuries. Our team should feel very good about their play, sportsmanship and how they have competed."

