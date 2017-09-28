Carpinteria Still Looking For First League Win

Tennis

The battered and injury-riddled Carpinteria girls tennis team fell to Tri-Valley League opponent Malibu 13-5 on Thursday to fall to 0-4 in league play.

In doubles, Lexi Persoon and Jeannette Carrillo won two sets for the Warriors. Karla Marin also won two sets with two different partners, Diana Gonzalez and Amy Perez. Vicky Delk and Hali Schwasnick won the Warriors final point of the match.

"If we can just continue to keep being aggressive, make mistakes now, those mistakes will turn into winning points that could turn around close games and sets," explained Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant. "It is definitely worth the gamble now to be successful later."

The Warriors were swept in singles play, but Bryant praised the effort from Sydney Endow.

"She is so close to turning the corner," Bryant said."

