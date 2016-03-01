Carpinteria Still Searching For First Tennis Win

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team suffered its third straight non-league loss, dropping an 11-7 decision to Nordhoff on Tuesday.

The Warriors lost three tight sets in the final round (5-7, 4-6 and 4-6).

"A few points here and there and we would have swung the match," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "But it was great for our boys to be in a tight, nail-biter of a match and have to deal with the pressures that come with it. Hopefully we can take away positives out of this tough loss."

The Warriors were led by No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Ascencio/Sam Truax who swept their three sets. The No. 3 team of Myles Morgan/Bryan Taira won two of their three sets, with their only loss being a 4-6 setback.

Nordhoff won eight of the nine points in singles.

