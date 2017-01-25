Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Carpinteria Struggles on Offense in Loss to Malibu

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2017 | 8:40 p.m.

Carpinteria struggled to make shots down the stretch and suffered a 48-41 loss against Malibu in a Tri-Valley League game.

The Warriors held Malibu's leading scorer to just six points, but they had trouble knocking down shots.

"We did an excellent job of executing our defensive plan to stop their best scorer," coach Henry Gonzalez said. " We accomplished that goal, with him only scoring six points. The previous game against us he scored 31.  In the second half, we continued to play hard and aggressively but couldn't quite make enough baskets down the stretch.  We had many good offensive scoring opportunities but the ball just didn't fall in for us."

A key to the game was Malibu's ability to get to the free-throw line. The Sharks shot 22 free throws and made 17 compared to three makes on four attempts by Carpinteria.

Carpinteria (10-10, 2-5) plays at first-place St. Bonaventure on Friday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

