Carpinteria Struggles to Get Things Going Offensively

Softball

The Carpinteria girls softball team lost two games at Santa Ynez High on Saturday, scoring only two runs on the day.

Morro Bay beat the Warriors 6-2 in the first game and Santa Ynez won 8-0 in the second.

"Though we played two quality teams we did not play with the focus & execution needed to win games," explained Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales. "When we become consistent playing at a high level we will have every opportunity to be successful."

Carpinteria begins league play against Malibu on Tuesday.

