Carpinteria Stumbles in 7th, Loses to Nordhoff, 5-4

Baseball

Carpinteria suffered a heart-breaking 5-4 baseball loss at Nordhoff on Friday.

Ahead 4-2, the Warriors committed three errors and gave up one hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, enabling the Rangers to score three runs with two outs for a walk-off victory.

"We did many things well in the game," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Chase (Mayer) had his best outing as he seemed to strengthen as the game went on. Our offense applied enough pressure to break through for some runs against the Rangers top pitcher. Unfortunately, the defense cracked at the wrong time. It's a shame to waste a really good pitching performance and a workmanlike team approach on offense."

The loss makes Carpinteria 10-5 overall and 3-3 in the the Tri-Valley League. Nordhoff is 2-11, 1-3.

Jose Carrillo had two RBI on a sacrifice fly and a hit, scored a run and walked twice. Toby Spach had a lead-off triple in the second and later scored the first Warrior run. David Martinez and Tony Vega had back-to-back doubles in the seventh to give the Warriors the lead.

"We'll need to put this one behind us as quickly as possible," Cooney said. "All of our important games are in front of us and no one in the league is going to feel sorry that we lost this one right at the end. There are some really good opponents ahead so we have no choice but to rebound. Our response will be the true test."

The Warriors play a two-game set with highly touted Grace Brethren starting next Wednesday at Lancers Field.

