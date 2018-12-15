Carpinteria Suffers 5-2 Defeat at Santa Ynez

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria High boys soccer is ready for a break after suffering a loss for the second straight day.

The Warriors, coming of a league defeat on Friday night against Hueneme, suffered a 5-2 non-league defeat at Santa Ynez on Saturday morning.

Carpinteria gave up three goals in the first half.

Angel Orozco and Jose Jimenez scored for the Warriors in the second half.

"We head into finals week in which the boys will focus on academics without training or games scheduled," coach Leo Quintero said. "It will give us time to rest and recover."

The Warriors (4-5-1, 1-1-0 in the Citrus Coast League) will return to action on Jan. 4 at Fillmore.