Carpinteria Suffers a Bad Break in Loss to Fillmore

Carpinteria suffered a blow when starting pitcher Chase Mayer was ejected in a controversial play at the plate, and the Warriors lost a 2-0 decision against visiting Fillmore in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on Wednesday.

The umpire ejected Mayer in the bottom of the sixth inning after he was involved in "an unavoidable collision with the Fillmore catcher," reported Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney. The Warriors were trailing 1-0 at the time.

Noah Nuño was called on to take over on the mound in the seventh and he pitched well. The Flashes, however, managed to tack on an earned run to go ahead 2-0.

Mayer pitched an efficient six innings, allowing one run on just three hits while striking out two.

Carpinteria threatened in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with two outs. But the Warriors couldn't come up with a clutch hit and dropped their fourth game in league play. They are 1-4 and 4-7 overall. Fillmore is 11-2 and 4-0.

"It was a really good game with all sorts of solid performances," Cooney said. " The starters went toe to toe, there were flashes of leather on both sides, and the spirit was good in the early going. That part of the game was encouraging.

"Unfortunately, the controversy caused things to unravel a bit. Our very basic goal of playing with class broke down. We'll need to set some new goals in terms of responding to adversity and maintaining composure under challenging circumstances. Luckily, this is part of the game that we can control."

