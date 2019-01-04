Carpinteria Suffers Defeats in Boys Basketball, Boys and Girls Soccer

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria struggled against Hueneme's aggressive defense and rebounding and suffered a 52-28 defeat in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Friday.

"Hueneme’s defense and rebounding completely took us out of anything we wanted to do offensively," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said. "They were much bigger than us and killed us on the glass."

Carpinteria Girls Soccer Loses

The Carpinteria girls soccer team dropped a Citrus Coast League game to defending CIF champs Fillmore, 3-1, on Friday night.

Cydney Smolnikar scored for the Warriors, finishing a 35-yard free kick from Erika Estrada.

"Erika played a great ball across to the far post to a waiting Cydney Smolnikar who knocked it in with precision and placement rather than pace," said coach Charles Bryant.

Smolnikar's goal made it a 2-1 game.

Carpinteria is now 2-10-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the Citrus Coast League.

Carpinteria Boys Soccer Falls to Fillmore

Carpinteria conceded two goals in the first half and ended up losing 2-0 in a Citrus Coast League boys soccer game at home on Friday.

The first goal came off a penalty kick in the eighth minute of the game.

"We came out flat footed and a bit disoriented in the first half," coach Leo Quintero said. "We were able to regroup, slow the game down and create opportunities. Unfortunately the ball did not find the back of the net for us tonight."

The Warriors are 4-6-1 overall and 1-2-0 in league. They host Nordhoff on Wednesday.

