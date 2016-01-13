Carpinteria Suffers First TVL Loss

Defending CIF champion Foothill Tech took advantage of 9 power plays and defeated Carpinteria 14-5 in a Tri-Valley League girls water polo match on Wednesday.
It was Carpinteria’s first loss in league.
Carpinteria coach Lance Hoffman said the “excellent work” of junior goalie Nicole Poulos kept the Warriors in the game in the first half.
Brenda Rodriguez scored two goals to lead the Warriors.
