Carpinteria Suffers Second Defeat Against Grace Brethren

Baseball

Malcolm Gordon had three hits and reached base four times, but Carpinteria fell behind early against Grace Brethren and suffered a 6-1 defeat in a Tri-Valley League rain-makeup baseball game on Monday.

"Guys made some terrific plays and had some very competitive at bats," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "However, there were some times where our competitive focus was lacking and our team did not quite play a clean game. The good news is that we have two more chances to play well this week."

Grace Brethren is 14-1 and 4-0 in the TVL.

Carpinteria (7-5, 0-2 TVL) scored in the fourth on RBI by Toby Spach, who had two hits in the game.

David Martinez was the Warrior pitcher of record, surrendering 2 runs in 3 innings. Senior lefty relievers Diego Contreras and Robert Warren limited the Lancer offense over their last two innings of play.

The Warriors play a two-game set with the Nordhoff Rangers beginning Wednesday at Nordhoff and concluding Friday in Carpinteria.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.