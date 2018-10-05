Carpinteria Suffers Third Straight Citrus Coast League Loss

Football

Malibu capitalized on two Carpinteria turnovers and beat the Warriors 14-10 in a Citrus Coast League football game on Friday in Malibu.

The loss was the third straight in league for the Warriors.

Jacob Macias scored on a 9-yard run to give Carpinteria a 7-0 lead in the first half.

Malibu recovered a Warrior fumble at the 26 and scored six plays later. The PAT was blocked, leaving Carpinteria with a 7-6 lead at 5:36 of the third period.

The Sharks intercepted pass on Carpinteria's next possession and returned it to the Warriors' 23. They scored on an 8-yard run and converted the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.

Tito Arroyo kicked a. 25-yard field goal to make it 14-10 at 10:26 of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors had the ball at the Malibu 30 with 1:20 to go. They had a fourth and 10 but couldn't make the first down.

Malibu ran out the clock and improved to 2-1 in league and 6-1 overall.

Carpinteria falls to 1-3 in league and 4-4 overall.