Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Extinguishes Homeless Camp Fire on Ortega Hill Road

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless camp Monday morning and crews were able to extinguish the blaze that sent a plume of black smoke over the area of Ortega Hill Road.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. in a homeless camp in the Ortega Hill area, between the roadway and railroad tracks, Battalion Chief Robert Kovach said.

While the blaze itself was about a 50-by-40-foot spot, fire crews were dealing with a big pile of debris because of the camp, he said.

Kovach said it sounded like people at the camp had been cooking and a blanket caught fire.

Crews remained on the scene as of 9:15 a.m. mopping up the area, Kovach said.

"We're trying to get some authorities out here to deal with the homeless camp that has been an ongoing issue for us," he said.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department has responded to multiple fire calls at that spot, he added.

The fire's plume of black smoke was visible along Highway 101 and throughout Summerland Monday morning.

