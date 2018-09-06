Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Names Greg Fish as New Chief

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District board of directors named a new fire chief this week, a veteran firefighter from Southern California.

Greg Fish, fire chief for the city of Glendale, will replace Ray Navarro, who has filled the post for the past two years, according to Pete Thompson, president of the district's board.

Fish joined the Glendale Fire Department in 1987 as a firefighter, and worked his way up through the ranks, serving as chief for the past three years.

He will be retiring from that agency on Sept. 28, and will assume his new duties Oct. 1.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District board unanimously approved Fish's hiring on Wednesday, along with a 3-year contract that will pay him $200,000 per year.

“He has done wonders with the Glendale Fire Department and focused on the community, which is what we need,” Thompson told Noozhawk.

Fish has served as Glendale's fire chief since September 2015. The Glendale fire agency serves more than 200,000 residents, and the department responds to more than 19,000 incidents each year within the city and other nearby jurisdictions.

The Los Angeles-area native holds a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Woodbury University and a master's in public administration from California State University Northridge.

“I'm excited and humbled to be part of the Carpinteria-Summerland team,” Fish said in a statement. “I look forward to learning how the department can better serve the community and leading that effort.”

Navarro was named the top post in Carpinteria in 2016, and his contract expires at the end of this year, Thompson said.

Two interim chiefs were brought on while the district sought a permanent replacement for Mike Mingee, who retired in 2015, Thompson explained.

Jim Rampton, a battalion chief, held the job of interim chief for about a year before Navarro took over the reins.

“Both were temporary in nature while we decided what to do with the district,” Thompson said.

Navarro thanked the men and women of the Fire Department.

"This is a great group of professional firefighters, and my time here was specific for what the board wanted," Navarro said. "I feel that I accomplished and met the mission."

Navarro's fire service career began in 1981, as a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Beverly Hills. He moved up through the ranks to battalion chief, before taking a division chief post with the Carpinteria-Summerland district in 2009.

He then accepted a position as division chief with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department from 2011 to 2016.

Prior to joining the county, Navarro served on the California State Firefighters Association’s Emergency Medical Services Committee and the State Commission on Emergency Medical Services.

The Santa Barbara native — who has strong ties to the city of Santa Barbara having attended Franklin Elementary School, and Santa Barbara junior and senior high schools — has commanded numerous incidents, including the Isla Vista massacre of May 2013, the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill, the 2017 Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows.

As a leader in the Carpinteria-Summerland fire service, Navarro said, he was able to "add four new full-time positions to the fire district: three new firefighter positions and a full-time inspector."

"Our budget looks very well," he said, adding that he successfully negotiated a land purchase for new station along Via Real.

"That will become our third fire station when we close escrow," Navarro said.

Navarro said he has another plan in the works.

"It's one I feel passionate about," he said. "When we had the damage during the debris flow, I partnered with UC Santa Barbara Department of Earth Sciences, and they have licenced drone pilots, an unmanned aircraft system, and LiDAR.

They helped me fly and map the debris area above the Carpinteria-Summerland district, and we were able to measure the amount of debris up on the hills, and also identify large boulders and things that are still the potential damage to flood basins," Navarro said.

"I'm looking to establish that type of drone service within the first responder and disaster relief. These units can be used to assess the aftermath of the damage with great accuracy because of the technology, as well as for search and rescue."

The district retained the services of Avery Associates to conduct recruitments, according to Grace Donnelly, a district spokeswoman.

More than 30 candidates were evaluated for the position. The top candidates went through an additional set of interviews.

