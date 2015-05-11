Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Bond Measure Fails in Final Election Results

A $10.65 million bond measure failed for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District’s special mail-only election, garnering only 54.24 percent approval out of the two-thirds majority necessary.

In certified election results released Monday, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office confirmed that Measure Z failed, the same result seen on election night May 5.

Of the 3,280 votes cast, which represents 35.33 percent turnout for the special district, 1,779 people supported the bond and 1,501 voted against it.

The bond funding would have been used to build a new Summerland fire station and do extensive renovations at the larger Carpinteria fire station.

Supporters were disappointed with the results and hope to try again another time, said Lisa Guravitz, a former fire district board member and member of the Measure Z SAVES committee.

