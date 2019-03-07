Pixel Tracker

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Promotes Three Firefighters

By Grace Donnelly for Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District | March 7, 2019 | 8:28 p.m.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District has promoted three of its employees: Brian Roberson, John Kelley Baker and Nicholas Koepenick.

Roberson was sworn in on Jan. 14 and received his battalion chief badge at a ceremony at Station 1, 911 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria. Roberson was hired on Oct. 1, 2002, as a firefighter. On Dec. 1, 2008, he was promoted to fire engineer and continued on to become a fire captain on Jan. 5, 2017.

Before his employment with the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Roberson worked for Los Padres National Forest as fire engine operator, hotshot and firefighter, squad boss and captain.

Roberson holds a bachelor of science in forestry and natural fesources management, a master of science in emergency and environmental management, and a master of science in public health.

Roberson lives in Encino with his wife Rebecca and their two daughters.

On Feb. 24, Baker was promoted to fire captain. He was first hired on Oct. 1, 2002, as a firefighter/paramedic. Before joining the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, he worked for American Medical Response as an EMT-paramedic.

Baker, his wife Cindy and their sons live in the local district.

Koepenick was promoted to fire captain on Feb, 24. He was first hired on Sept. 1, 2013, as a firefighter and was promoted to fire engineer on Jan. 5, 2017.

Prior to being picked up by the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Koepenick worked as a firefighter for Los Padres National Forest and as a beach l ifeguard for Carpinteria and Jalama beaches.

Koepenick, his wife Anisha and their son and daughter live in Montecito.

— Grace Donnelly for Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

 

