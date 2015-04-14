Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria-Summerland FPD to Host Multi-Agency Wildland Firefighting Exercise

By Grace Donnelly for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District | April 14, 2015 | 9:22 a.m.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will be hosting a large wildland urban interface firefighting exercise on Saturday, May 9.

Fire departments from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, plus the U.S. Forest Service, will participate in the drill. The exercise will simulate a large wildland fire threatening the communities of Carpinteria and Summerland.

In preparation for what fire behavior experts are considering a very active fire season, fire crews will gather at Pacifica Graduate Institute for a presentation on Santa Barbara County’s storied fire history, local factors influencing fire behavior, and lessons learned from past local fires.

Following the presentations, crews will deploy to sites in some of the wildland fire high risk areas above Carpinteria and Summerland to practice common wildland firefighting tactics and skills. Crews will rotate through three scenarios, including protecting structures in the Hidden Valley Lane area. Residents can expect to see a steady stream of fire engines and support personnel in the Summerland, Ladera Lane and Hidden Valley areas.

About 130 firefighters from a dozen fire departments will participate in the training event. Planners for the event, which include fire officers from agencies throughout Santa Barbara County, have arranged for fire engine and crew movement throughout the drill to impact as little as possible the local community. The drill will begin at 9 a.m. at Pacifica Graduate Institute and wrap up in the late afternoon at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

With the severe drought intensifying the ever-present wildland fire threat to Carpinteria and Summerland, this type of multiagency training has enormous benefits. It gives crews an opportunity to train on basic skills and tactics they will be using this season, and introduces the actual crews from out of county to the terrain, history and challenges they will face when they respond to Southern Santa Barbara County’s next major wildfire.

This drill is a simulation. At no point will we be using live fire.

An overview of the drill area, including the flow of fire engine traffic and event sites can be viewed at the CSFD website by clicking here.

— Grace Donnelly is a public information officer for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 