Carpinteria Sustains Energy for Victory Against Nordhoff

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria started fast and never let up in beating Nordhoff, 57-47, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Dom Sturdivan scored 18 points, Noah Nuño had 16 and Terrell Richardson added 13 points to spark the Warriors.

Carpinteria roared out a 23-9 lead in the first quarter behind scoring of Richardson (11 points) and Sturdivan (9 points). The Warriors led 34-22 at halftime and 50-32 after three quarters.

"We were able to sustain the high enthusiasm and energy and never looked back after the first period," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez.

Carpinteria improves to 10-9 overall and 2-4 in league.



