Water Polo
Carpinteria Swamps Santa Paula
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 22, 2016 | 6:45 p.m.
Carpinteria goalie Nicole Poulos made it tough for first-year program Santa Paula making 13 saves to lead the Warriors to a 15-1 victory in a Tri-Valley League girls water polo match on Friday.
"There was no lack of spirit or effort on the part of the Cardinals," said Carpinteria coach Lance Hoffman.
The Warriors spread the scoring around.
