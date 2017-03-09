Carpinteria Sweeps Nordhoff in Dual Meet

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria swept a dual track & field meet at Nordhoff, the boys winning 68-47 and the girls taking an 82-42 victory.

Daniel Burquez went 43-7 in the triple jump and 20-5.5 in the long jump, and Terrell Richardson took the 110 high hurdles (21.16) and high jump (5 feet) to lead the Carpinteria boys.

The highlights for the girls include Annalisa DeAlba winning the discus at 109-4 and shot put a 32-3.5; Yvette Zamora taking the 100 and 200 in 13.71, 28.36, respectively; Chloe Singer winning the high jump (4-6) and pole vault (6-0) and Gena Castillo sweeping the hurdles, 18.49 in the 100 hurdles and 61.46 in the 300 event.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Hueneme 0: Austin Bohnett led the Cardinals with 18 kills in a 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 non-league sweep. Mike Agnoli and Jake Keltner each added eight kills.

BOYS GOLF

Dos Pueblos 425, Valencia 455: Christian Heslin and Joseph Pigatti each shot 81s to earn medalist honors at a challenging TPC Valencia course.

The Chargers improve to 5-1. They play San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at Rancho San Marcos.

DP scores: Christian Heslin 81, Joseph Pigatti 81, Zach Steinberger 84, Logan Hall 84, James Parsons 91.

Villanova 506, Carpinteria 545: Gage Dinning shot a 95 to lead Carpinteria at Soule Park. Villanova's Sixten Sahle was medalist with a 75.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.