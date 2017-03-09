Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Sweeps Nordhoff in Dual Meet

Bishop Diego VB Sweeps; DP Golfers Top Valencia

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 9, 2017 | 9:44 p.m.

Carpinteria swept a dual track & field meet at Nordhoff, the boys winning 68-47 and the girls taking an 82-42 victory.

Daniel Burquez went 43-7 in the triple jump and 20-5.5 in the long jump, and Terrell Richardson took the 110 high hurdles (21.16) and high jump (5 feet) to lead the Carpinteria boys.

The highlights for the girls include Annalisa DeAlba winning the discus at 109-4 and shot put a 32-3.5; Yvette Zamora taking the 100 and 200 in 13.71, 28.36, respectively; Chloe Singer winning the high jump (4-6) and pole vault (6-0) and Gena Castillo  sweeping the hurdles, 18.49 in the 100 hurdles and 61.46 in the 300 event.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Hueneme 0: Austin Bohnett led the Cardinals with 18 kills in a 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 non-league sweep. Mike Agnoli and Jake Keltner each added eight kills.

BOYS GOLF

Dos Pueblos 425, Valencia 455: Christian Heslin and Joseph Pigatti each shot 81s to earn medalist honors at a challenging TPC Valencia course.

The Chargers improve to 5-1. They play San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Tuesday at Rancho San Marcos.

DP scores: Christian Heslin 81, Joseph Pigatti 81, Zach Steinberger 84, Logan Hall 84, James Parsons 91.

Villanova  506, Carpinteria 545: Gage Dinning shot a 95 to lead Carpinteria at Soule Park. Villanova's Sixten Sahle was medalist with a 75.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 