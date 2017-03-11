Carpinteria Sweeps Santa Ynez Tourney Doubleheader

Softball

The Carpinteria girls softball team swept a pair of non-league games on Saturday as part of the Santa Ynez Tournament.

In the first game, the Warriors (5-3, 1-0) took down San Marcos 5-1. Samantha Saenz and Isabel Studt each drove in two runs, and Amanda Blair scattered four hits as starting pitcher.

In the second game, Carpinteria's offense exploded against Orcutt Academy in a 21-2 win. Everyone in the lineup scored a run as the Warriors produced 17 hits.

Raquel Cordero led the way on offense going 3-for-5 with four RBI and four runs scored. Mikayla Blair also had a strong game, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Mackenzie Kephart pitched three stellar innings of relief.

"I was very pleased with our approach to today's games," explained Carpinteria head coach Henry Gonzales. "We have put together four solid games, winning each one."

The Warriors travel south on Tuesday for a league battle with Grace Brethren.

