Carpinteria Sweeps Swim Meet With Fillmore; SBHS Tennis Rolls; Cate Lacrosse Dominates

Carpinteria swim teams swept Fillmore in a Frontier League meet on Wednesday. The boys won 107-41 and the girls took a 99-49 decision.
Freshmen Lexi Persoon had a :05 person record winning the girls 500 yard freestyle and is 2.5 seconds away from automatic CIF time. She also hit CIF automatic time in her 100 breaststroke at 1:14.95.
The girls 200 medley relay of freshmen Sydney Endow and Lexi Persoon, sophomore Jessica Cruz, and freshman Sadie Mead clocked a 2:12.40 for a CIF consideration time.
Santa Barbara Tennis Wins 18-0
Santa Barbara High blanked Buena 18-0 in a Channel League boys tennis match on Wednesday.
The Dons improve to 3-2 in league and 7-7 overall. They face San Marcos in a key league match on Thursday
SBHS Singles
Noah Ostovany 1-0
Taylor Kleine 1-0
Jonas Juhl 1-0
Andrea Borromini 1-0
Hunter Gomersall 1-0
Max Mendoza 2-0
Lucas Pollero 2-0
Doubles:
Andrew Tebbe / Isaac Kershner 1-0
Kai Wilkinson / Mike Chung 3-0
Mike Kelly / Mason Lender 1-0
Dylan Brown / Mason Lender 2-0
Forest Dempsey / Drake Rabin 2-0
Laguna Blanca Volleyball Romps
The Owls (7-3) routed Midland, 25-10, 25-21, 25-9. They next play Friday at Foothill Tech.
Cate Girls Rout Newbury Park
The Rams dominated the Panthers, 21-12