Track & Field

Carpinteria Sweeps Track Meet Against Cate

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 29, 2018

Roderick Hutchinson won two events for the Carpinteria boys, leading the Warriors to a 78-37 track & field win over crosstown rival Cate on Wednesday.

Carpintera also won the girls meet, 63-46, as Chloe Singer captured the high jump and pole vault, and the Warriors swept the throw events.

The Cate girls double wins from Elle Smith. The recently named All-CIF basketball player won the 100 and 200. 

Isabela Montes de Oca captured the 1600 and 300 hurdles for the Rams and Rivers Sheehan won the long jump and triple jump.

For Carpinteria, Alejandra Cardona set a personal best of 18.84 to win the 100 hurdles.

Hutchinson took the long jump (19-5.25) and the high jump (5-2) for the Warriors. Ben Medel won the 300 hurdles in the first hurdle race of his career and was a member of the winning 4x400 relay team. Marcos Alpizar won the 400 meters and was part of the victorious relay as well.


Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

