Carpinteria Sweeps Track Meet With Foothill Tech

Track & Field

The Carpinteria boys and girls track & field teams defeated Foothill Tech in a dual meet on Friday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Warrior boys won 56-40 while the girls took a 84-36 decision.

Sophomore Vincent Rinaldi swept the 100 and 200. He ran a personal best of 22.84 to beat his older brother, Victor, (23.53) in the 200. Vincent's time is the second fast by a Carpinteria sophomore.

Victor Rinaldi won the 400 in a PR of 51.91.

Isaac De Alba set a PR of 112-9 in winning discus and also took the shot put.

Josie Gordon swept the 100 and 200 in her first meet of the season after an extended illness.

The Alvarez twins, Savannah and Shaylah, won the long jump and triple jump, respectively. Caton Pettine won the pole vault with a clearance of 8 feet in the second pole vault competition of her life.

Sallury Hernandez swept the shot put and discus, recording a PR of 94-1 in the discus.

