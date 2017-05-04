Carpinteria Sweeps Tri-Valley League Swim Titles

Swimming

The Carpinteria boys and girls swim teams swept the Tri-Valley League titles at the league finals on Thursdsay.

The 200 medley relay teams got it going for the Warriors. The girls team of junior Kalen Sabean, sophomore Jessica Cruz and freshmen Lexi Persoon and Sydney Endow opened up with a league championship and new CIF automatic time of 2:09.97.

The boys team of freshmen Caleb Classen, juniors Jordan Perez and Ryan Fly and senior Sal Briceno also had a steller performance, claiming a league title and bettering their CIF time by three second with a time of 1:53.00



Cruz won the 200 freestyle and Alisa Lemere was a strong second place. Freshmen Sadie Mead moved up a spot from sixth place in a personal best of 2:35.35

Junior Ryan Fly won the boys 200 free in 2:02:00 and Mac Clayton was third with at 10-second personal record from Tuesdays preliminaries.

Freshmen stroke technicians Endow and Persoon placed 2nd and 3rd in the 200 IM and freshmen Nathan Endow and junior Connor Van Wingerden took first and second for the boys. Endow clocked 2:23.69, earning himself a new personal record and a league championship. Connor Van Wingerden dropped six second to swim 2:30.64

Michael Leonard, swam another personal record in the 50 yard freestyle of 27.58, winning his heat. Junior Josh Kitt holding onto his 6th place seed and junior Jordan Perez grabbed second with at time of 24.33.

Classen crushed his personal record and took the league championship title in the 100 butterfly earning him a CIF consideration time of 1:00.65. Van Wingerden had a personal record of 2:10.61 and was fifth.

In the 100 yard freestyle, senior Alisa Lemere had perfect race pace before turning on the after burners and swam to a new personal best of 1:04.57 and winning a league championship.

On the boys side senior Sal Briceno had a phenomenal race also pacing of the swimming in the lane next to him only to turn on the heat the last 25 yards to claim a second place in a CIF time and season best of 52.24.

Sabean posted a personal record of 6:25.25 to earn a third place in the girls 500 free. Fly swam victoriously to take the boys 500 yard freestyle league title with at time of 5:28.61.

It was a close in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay, as Persoon, Lemere, Mead and Durtche came in second place in a time of 1:55.92.

The boys 200 freestyle relay team of Briceno, Perez, sophomore Ali Hamadi and Endow, ripped the competition to take the league championship in a new CIF time of 1:40.04

Briceno won the 100 breaststroke in a CIF time of 1:12.00.

