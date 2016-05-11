Carpinteria Swimmers Miss Qualifying for CIF Finals

Carpinteria swimmers ended their season Thursday at the CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims at Riverside Aquatics Complex.
Ryan Fly dropped his time by one second in the 500 freestyle (5:22 to 5:21) but did not advance to the finals. He placed 22nd. He was 30th in the 200 freestyle.
In other results the 200 free relay of Jordan Perez, Sal Briceno, Fly and Forrest Van Stein finished 28th and the 400 free relay placed 25th.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.