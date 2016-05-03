Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Carpinteria Swimmers Step Up at League Prelims

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 3, 2016 | 1:42 p.m.

Carpinteria High swimmers lowered their times at the Tri-Valley League Prelims on Tuesday

Jessica Cruz dropped four seconds in her 200 freestyle to make a CIF consideration time and Ryan Fly lowered his best mark by three seconds in his 200 freestyle to achieve a CIF consideration standard.  He also bettered his CIF consideration time in the 500 by three seconds.

Forrest Van Stein swam a personal best of 2:07.78 in the 200 freestyle.

Ana Delgado dropped six seconds in her 200 IM (3:06.22) and Sal Briceno hit CIF consideration in his first attempt at the 50 freestyle with a 24.13. He also posted the second fastest time of the day and dropped two seconds in the 100 freestyle (52.96), bettering his CIF consideration time.

Michael Leonard swam a season best (1:12) in the 100 free.

Hali Schwasnick made finals by dropping a second off of her time in the 100 butterfly. Bekah Razo dropped her time in the 100 freestyle.

Kalen Sabean had a steller swim in the girls 500 coming two seconds from CIF consideration.  Leilanie Sliva broke the her season goal and the 7:00 barrier for the first time ever in the girls 500 free. Josh Kitt dropped 20 seconds in the boys 500 freestyle to a time of 6:39.05.  

Lilibeth Casillo crushed her previous best in the 100 backstroke with at time of 1:25.59. Emily Durtche lowered her 100 breast time to 1:34.00

Danny Carrera did a personal best in the boys 100 breast with a time of 1:22.05

Coach Matt Organista said the performance of the day went Ali Hamadi in the boys 500 freestyle, dropping 32 seconds in a six-day period from a time of 7:18.12 to 6:46.05.

