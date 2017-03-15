Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Swimmers Sweep Meet With Grace Brethren

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 15, 2017 | 8:14 p.m.

The Carpinteria swim teams swept a dual meet with Grace Brethren on Wednesday at the Carpinteria Community Pool.

The boys won 99-41 and the girls scored an 89-51 victory.

The boys 200 medley relay team of Sal Briceno,  Caleb Classen, Jordan Perez and Malek Mehai scored a solid win. On the day, Mehai swam two relay 50 splits of 23.6 and 23.7.

On the girls side, Jessica Cruz led a sweep in the 50 free. Sadie Mead and Leilanie Silva finished second and third.

The performance of the day, according to coach Matthew Organista, came from freshmen Alexis Persoon, who beat her predicted 500 free time by 40 seconds to almost make a CIF automatic time of 5:56. 

The 200 freestyle relay of Emily Dutche, Silva, Olivia Perez and Amy Perez closed a 6-second gap behind Carpinteria’s A team and Grace Brethren only to out-touch Grace Brethren and take second place. The A team of Alisa Lemere, Sydney Endow, Cruz and Persoon clocked a CIF consideration time of 1:58.63. 

Organista said the Warriors swam with heavy hearts after the death of classmate Filiberto Hernandez, a senior at Carpinteria.

"Considering everything that happened this week and with light practices and hearts aching, we came out with a really strong showing.  I am proud of them for swimming and going for it today," said Organista.
 

