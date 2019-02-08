Carpinteria Takes Charge in 2nd Quarter, Rolls to First-Round Playoff Victory

Dylan O'Neill score 26 points and Noah Nuño had 22 to power Carpinteria to a 72-24 rout over visiting New Covenant in a CIF 5A Division boys basketball first-round playoff game on Friday.
The Warriors started slow and trailed 14-8 in the first quarter before taking charge in the second quarter.
"We turned up the defensive pressure and did a good job of dictating the pace of the game," said coach Corey Adam, who won his first playoff game as a varsity coach.
Carpinteria outscored New Covenant 37-3 in the second quarter and never looked back.
"It was a great all-around team win. Everybody on the roster contributed positive plays, said Adam.
Chris Ramirez had a strong all-around game with six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Carpinteria (13-13) travels to Vistamar in El Segundo on Tuesday for a second-round game.
