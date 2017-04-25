Carpinteria Takes Down Nordhoff

Softball

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning to first place Nordhoff, the Carpinteria girls softball team knew they'd have to get some offense going in order to keep pace in league play.

The Warriors made that happen, erupting for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning and holding on for a 7-5 win.

Mikayla Blair hit the go-ahead double, scoring Joshyln Richardson and Isabel Studt to give Carpinteria a 3-2 lead. A Raquel Cordero double in the next at-bat scored Kayana Diaz and Blair, and Tori Kelley and Samantha Saenz also notched one RBI each in the fifth.

Nordhoff didn't go down quietly, though, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to make it a two run game. Amanda Blair on the mound and the Carpinteria defense were able to shut down Nordhoff in the seventh to secure the victory.

"I'm pleased on how we competed every inning against a very strong Nordhoff team," said Carpinteria head coach Henry Gonzales. "This gives us momentum to finish the season in strong fashion."

Carpinteria improved to 5-2 in league play while Nordhoff fell to 5-2.

