Carpinteria Takes Down St. Bonaventure

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team took down Frontier League opponent St. Bonaventure on Thursday 11-7 at Ventura College.

In singles, Jeremy Saito won both of his sets, dropping only one game. Jacob Ascencio won two of three sets as well.

The Warriors (4-6, 2-1) played strong in doubles, winning seven of nine sets.

Kirby Zapata and Solomon Nahooikaika won both their sets without dropping a game. Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika also won both their sets and then Truax paired with Dan Abramovs in a dramatic come-from-behind win in the final round.

Steve Poulos and JR Hajducko also won both of their sets, storming back from a 1-3 deficit to win the second set 6-3.

