Carpinteria Takes Down Villanova Behind Offensive Outburst

Softball

The Carpinteria High girls softball team overcame some poor defense by notching 17 hits to defeat Villanova Prep 10-4 on Tuesday in a Frontier League matchup.

The Warriors committed five errors, leading to four unearned runs.

Mikayla Blair notched four hits, while Amanda Blair tossed three strong innings and hit a solo home run to help her own cause. Kayana Diaz added three hits.

Mackenzie Kephart pitched the final four innings to secure the victory for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1 in league play and 12-5 overall.

Carpinteria hosts La Reina in a non-league matchup on Wednesday.

