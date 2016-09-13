Carpinteria Takes Out Malibu in 4 Sets

Jenny Alaniz posted 12 kills and Corina Porter added 11 for Carpinteria in a four-set win over Malibu in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-12, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Junior middle blocker Shaya Alexander made an impact with 6 kills and 3 blocks. Lupe Saldana handed out 26 assists and Porter added 8 digs.
Carpinteria is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in league. The Warriors travel to Santa Clara on Thursday.
