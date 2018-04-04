Carpinteria Takes Out Santa Clara for 3rd Straight League Win

Carpinteria won its third straight Frontier League girls volleyball match, knocking off Santa Clara, 25-12, 25-22, 25-23 on Thursday.
Setter Lupe Saldana played a solid match for the Warriors, dishing out 23 assists. Jenny Alaniz led the attack with 11 kills, while middle Gaby Rigonati had 8 kills and 3 blocks. Sable Tevault helped the team get out to a fast start with 4 kills and 4 digs in the first set. Alaniz added 7 digs in the match.
"We were aggressive and we did a good job communicating," said coach Dino Garcia.
Carpinteria (3-2, 3-0) plays at the Camarillo Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
