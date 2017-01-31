Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Carpinteria Takes Over in 2nd Half, Beats Bishop Diego 6-1

Alejandra Alvarez of Carpinteria prepares to shoot against Bishop Diego goalkeeper Lily Dallow. Alvarez scored on the play Click to view larger
Alejandra Alvarez of Carpinteria prepares to shoot against Bishop Diego goalkeeper Lily Dallow. Alvarez scored on the play (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2017 | 6:01 p.m.

Carpinteria found itself in a tussle early in the first half of Tuesday's Frontier League girls soccer match at Bishop Diego.

Bishop sophomore forward Natani Earle busted through the Carpinteria defense on a counterattack and buried her shot to tie the match at 1-1 in the seventh minute. The Warriors were fortunate that another clear shot on goal by Earle trickled wide.

Carpinteria cleaned things up and erupted for five unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 victory.

Alejandra Alvarez and Aisha Duarte each scored twice and Elizabeth Estrada and Yaneli Silva tallied one goal apiece as Carpinteria won its ninth straight league game. The Warriors (11-4, 9-0), are the No. 9-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 7. Bishop Diego fell to 7-8-1 overall and 4-5 in the Frontier League.

Bishop Diego was without leading goal scorer Jill Gianinni, but Earle was a handful for Carpinteria in the early going.

The Warriors managed to contain her in the second half.

"We stuck a player on her and we tried to attack more and keep the ball moving around," said Alvarez of Carpinteria's tactics. "We definitely opened up the field more."

Carpinteria's ability to possess the ball kept it off the feet of Earle for the remainder of the game.

Dayne Wagner of Carpinteria is fouled as she tries to dribble past Bishop Diego defenders Anna Coronado (2) and Christina Rogers. Click to view larger
Dayne Wagner of Carpinteria is fouled as she tries to dribble past Bishop Diego defenders Anna Coronado (2) and Christina Rogers. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

An attack in 27th minute resulted in the go-ahead goal for the Warriors. The ball was knocked around in the Bishop Diego penalty area and ended up at the feet of Duarte, who settled it and beat Bishop goalkeeper Lily Dallow with a shot to the far post. 

Dayne Wagner fed a through ball to Alvarez for the Warriors' first goal in the second minute.

The third goal was a beauty. Alvarez crossed the ball and Duarte volleyed it into the back of the net in the 46th minute.

"I saw (Duarte) out of the corner of my eye actually and I crossed it over with my left foot," said Alvarez.

Elizabeth Estrada made it 4-1 on a blast from 22 yards.

Carpinteria knocked the ball around for the majority of the second half. On its fifth goal, Alvarez intercepted a clearance after a corner kick and chipped the ball over the goalkeeper from the top of the 18-yard box.

"We talked and calmed down and made a few adjustments at halftime and came out much stronger and in control in the second half," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We started connecting better and got a hold of the game, possessed the ball better and created a few more strong scoring chances.  Again, I am very happy with how quickly this team adapts to so many variables, whether it is the field conditions, the play of their opponent (technical or physical) or going to plan B temporarily if plan A is not working."

Silva completed the scoring for the Warriors.

"I thought Aly Springer had a solid game on defense along with Yaneli Silva in the midfield," said Bryant. "This team is very bonded and fun and more than anything they enjoy being around each other off the field. And that makes a big difference on the field."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 