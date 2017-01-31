Carpinteria Takes Over in 2nd Half, Beats Bishop Diego 6-1

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria found itself in a tussle early in the first half of Tuesday's Frontier League girls soccer match at Bishop Diego.

Bishop sophomore forward Natani Earle busted through the Carpinteria defense on a counterattack and buried her shot to tie the match at 1-1 in the seventh minute. The Warriors were fortunate that another clear shot on goal by Earle trickled wide.

Carpinteria cleaned things up and erupted for five unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 victory.

Alejandra Alvarez and Aisha Duarte each scored twice and Elizabeth Estrada and Yaneli Silva tallied one goal apiece as Carpinteria won its ninth straight league game. The Warriors (11-4, 9-0), are the No. 9-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 7. Bishop Diego fell to 7-8-1 overall and 4-5 in the Frontier League.

Bishop Diego was without leading goal scorer Jill Gianinni, but Earle was a handful for Carpinteria in the early going.

The Warriors managed to contain her in the second half.

"We stuck a player on her and we tried to attack more and keep the ball moving around," said Alvarez of Carpinteria's tactics. "We definitely opened up the field more."

Carpinteria's ability to possess the ball kept it off the feet of Earle for the remainder of the game.

An attack in 27th minute resulted in the go-ahead goal for the Warriors. The ball was knocked around in the Bishop Diego penalty area and ended up at the feet of Duarte, who settled it and beat Bishop goalkeeper Lily Dallow with a shot to the far post.

Dayne Wagner fed a through ball to Alvarez for the Warriors' first goal in the second minute.

The third goal was a beauty. Alvarez crossed the ball and Duarte volleyed it into the back of the net in the 46th minute.

"I saw (Duarte) out of the corner of my eye actually and I crossed it over with my left foot," said Alvarez.

Elizabeth Estrada made it 4-1 on a blast from 22 yards.

Carpinteria knocked the ball around for the majority of the second half. On its fifth goal, Alvarez intercepted a clearance after a corner kick and chipped the ball over the goalkeeper from the top of the 18-yard box.

"We talked and calmed down and made a few adjustments at halftime and came out much stronger and in control in the second half," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "We started connecting better and got a hold of the game, possessed the ball better and created a few more strong scoring chances. Again, I am very happy with how quickly this team adapts to so many variables, whether it is the field conditions, the play of their opponent (technical or physical) or going to plan B temporarily if plan A is not working."

Silva completed the scoring for the Warriors.

"I thought Aly Springer had a solid game on defense along with Yaneli Silva in the midfield," said Bryant. "This team is very bonded and fun and more than anything they enjoy being around each other off the field. And that makes a big difference on the field."