Tickets On Sale Now for Carpinteria Talent Showcase on Feb. 22

By Donna Treloar for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | January 14, 2014 | 4:35 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria's fifth annual Carpinteria Talent Showcase will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at the historic Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

The matinee will begin at 2 p.m., with the evening performance at 7 p.m.

There will be 24 exciting and lively performances, including dancers, singers, comedians, musicians and more. The performers range in age from 9 to 94.

Proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing band equipment for local youth, scholarships for local high school students and other local projects.

Tickets are available at the Plaza Playhouse Theater website, Curious Cup Bookstore, Montecito Bank & Trust in Carpinteria or by calling Donna Treloar at 805.684.5489.

The show has sold out for each of the prior four years. It’s recommended you get your tickets early. There’s something special about a small-town talent show.

— Donna Treloar represents the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

