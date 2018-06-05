Carpinteria Mural Painting Draws on Teenage Artists

Gallons of Day-Glo paint await the creative hands of teenagers in Carpinteria, who will spend a free and fun day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, helping to paint this year’s agamograph (a type of 3-D art) in the courtyard at the Carpinteria Arts Center, 855 Linden Ave.

This Teen Mural Project is celebrating its 10th year as an annual summer event in Carpinteria. To mark the anniversary, and in anticipation of the grand opening of the renovated Carpinteria Arts Center later this year, the theme of the mural will be Carnevale.

Local artist John Wullbrandt will be there as a mentor to those creating the mural, handing out bristle brushes and artistic guidance to the dozens of teens scrambling across its 40-foot length and eight-foot height.

Once the teens have completed their work, the mural’s enormous painted surface will be cut into large vertical sections, which will be pivoted and anchored at a 45-degree angle, creating the 3-D art. The agamograph will be on display in the courtyard through the fall.

This Teen Mural Project began in 2008 with a grassroots movement, Carp Cares for Youth, co-chaired by Marybeth Carty and Amrita Salm under the auspices of the Carpinteria Women’s Club and now with Carpinteria Beautiful.

The Carpinteria Arts Center continues the tradition of the mural with support of and involvement from the community.

Teens who participate should be prepared to get paint on themselves that day. They also should be prepared to feel joy and pride all summer long seeing their artwork on display, including a formal unveiling right after the Carpinteria Independence Day Parade on June 30.

The event requires completion of a parental consent form/application at https://www.carpinteriaartscenter.org/teen-mural-project.

— Marcella Johnson Franklin for Carpinteria Arts Center.