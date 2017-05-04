Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Teenager Arrested on Robbery, Kidnapping Charges for Alleged Bus Stop Assault

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 4, 2017 | 5:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Carpinteria teenager Thursday suspected of assaulting and robbing a woman at a Carpinteria bus stop last weekend.

As a juvenile, the 17 year old's name was not released, but Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said he is in custody at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery and kidnapping in order to commit a robbery.

Just before 9 p.m. on April 29, a 27-year-old Carpinteria woman was waiting for a bus on the 4000 block of Via Real when she was violently assaulted and dragged to a nearby field where a darkly clad man wrested away her purse, Hoover said.

The woman was hospitalized after running away and calling 9-1-1.

The teenager was identified in the ensuing investigation, and a search warrant was served at his residence after his arrest, Hoover said.

