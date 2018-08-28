Carpinteria Tennis Beats Lompoc in Season Opener

Tennis

Josie Gordon went unbeaten in her three sets at No. 1 singles, and Carpinteria went 8-1 in doubles en route to a 15-3 season-opening girls tennis victory at Lompoc on Tuesday.

"The score might have been lopsided but the sets were actually very close. We just seemed to be on the winning side of most of them, thankfully," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Bryant was pleased with the plat of Vicky Delk.

"She played smart throughout and gave her opponents fits with a good mixture of shots," he said.

In doubles, Amy Perez/Karla Marin and Vivi Torres/Jessica Santillan each had sweeps.

"Amy and Karla played exceptionally well. They dropped five games total but were very consistent in that heavy wind. Vivi and Jessica had three tight, close sets and squeaked out all of them. They seemed to get stronger and more focused towards the end of the sets," said Bryant.

Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon went 2-1.

