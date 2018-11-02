Carpinteria Tennis Can’t Recover From Slow Start, Falls in Second Round

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team got off to a slow start and Mark Keppel capitalized and beat the Warriors, 12-6, in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Friday.

The Warriors fell behind 4-2 after the first round and never recovered.

"We did get better in the subsequent rounds, but Mark Keppel responded and played better too," coach Charles Bryant said. "It was just one of those unfortunate matches where we all seemed out of sync.

In doubles, after being down 0-3 in the first set, Karla Marin/Amy Perez caught up and then went back and forth before winning in a tiebreak. They won their next two sets as well to complete their sweep.

Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma also went down early in their first set but also bounced back to win. They dropped a close second set and bounced back to win their last set to go 2-1 on the day.

"It was a great way to finish," said Bryant.

Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon went 1-2.

"In singles, we continued on the roller coaster," Bryant said. "We would put great points together, construct points well but then would give them back with a few easy unforced errors in a row. And, to the Aztecs credit, they would do the same but would not make as many unforced errors and were just a bit more consistent than we were. It paid off for them as they swept our singles."

Carpinteria finishes the season at 18-7.