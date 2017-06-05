Carpinteria Tennis Coach, Players Receive Frontier League Honors

Tennis

Charles Bryant was named co-coach of the year, and three of his Carpinteria High players were selected to the All-Frontier League boys tennis team.

Senior Sam Truax, junior Jeremy Saito and sophomore Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson were the Warriors who earned first-team honors

Jacob Ascencio, Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson and Juan Carlos Zapata were named to the second team and Myles Morgan, Esteban Zapata and Cameron Gralewski were honorable mention.

Bryant shared the coach’s honor with Brad McClain of Foothill Tech. Their teams tied for first at 5-1.

