Carpinteria Tennis Comes On Strong at End, Beats St. Bonaventure

Tennis

A big third round by Carpinteria's girls tennis team enabled it to get past St. Bonaventure, 11-7, on Monday at Ventura College.

The teams were tied in sets and games after two rounds.

"We just had a great third round as the girls really turned it up a notch," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

In doubles, Bryant's team of the day was Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon as they won their first two sets fairly easily and battled back and forth with St. Bonaventure's No. 1 team they earned a service break near the end and pulled out a 7-5 win.

"We played very controlled tennis, yet we're very active at the net and did a good job disrupting our opponents with that movement," said Bryant.

The duos of Vicky Delk/Diana Gonzalez and Amy Perez/Karla Marin won two sets each with their only losses coming against the Seraphs No. 1 team.

In singles, Josie Gordon swept her three sets for the second straight match. Jessica Lord pulled out the last win of the day coming back from 4-5 to take the last three games and win 7-5.

Carpinteria is now 4-2 overall.

