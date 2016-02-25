Carpinteria Tennis Falls Short in Opener

Tennis

Carpinteria High's No. 2 singles player Jeremy Saito swept his three sets and the doubles team of Sam Truax of Jacob Ascencio rallied from an 0-3 deficit to win its first-round match en route to three wins Thursday, but the Warriors dropped a 12-6 decision to Pacifica in a season-opening boys tennis match.

"Although some of the other players or doubles teams did not win, I was excited to see their determination and progress as the sets and team match went on," said coach Charles Bryant.

"Our non league schedule is tough but I am hoping we will be doing a lot of learning without getting too discouraged this season," Bryant added.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.