Tennis

Carpinteria Tennis Falls to Malibu in Fourth Tiebreak Scenario

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2018 | 8:52 p.m.

Carpinteria lost a wild girls tennis match against Malibu that was decided by a fourth tiebreaker scenario.

The teams finished in a 9-9 tie in sets and a 76-all draw in total games. The next tiebreaker was playing a round-robin of tiebreaks (first to seven points, win by two) between the last three opponents. That tiebreak also ended in a 9-9 draw, leading to the next match decider -- a count of all the tiebreak scores.

That's where Malibu prevailed, 100-93.

"Both teams were battling darkness by the time we were done, but it was such an exciting match for each school as players were busy counting scores and points and holding their breath on each subsequent point," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "Fun and exciting but more than that, I am hoping it was a great learning experience.  A point here or there or just one game and the match is over.  We needed to feel this and to know that we can and have to do better; that we have to prepare, focus and execute on each point."

Carpinteria's Vicky Delk was tied with Malibu's No. 2 player at 5-5 and looked to be in control of the set before suffering a leg injury.

"She had to default the match but the good news is it looks like she will be just fine," said Bryant. "I thought Sydney Endow showed a lot of improvement against the tough Malibu singles lineup.  Sydney won 7 more games this time around and was great in the tiebreak round robin as she defeated the Sharks No. 3 player to give us a temporary lead."

Carpinteria swept all the doubles sets.

"Our doubles were fantastic again," Bryant said. "I was really impressed with Amy Perez/Karla Marin.  They were incredible and I am not sure I have seen them play better."

Carpinteria is now 15-5 overall and 7-1 in the Citrus Coast League.
 

